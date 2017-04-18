Award-winning election day confusion

April 18, 2017

Harris County should hire West University Place City Secretary Thelma Gilliam to run their elections. West U elections run like a machine.

Election day voting for the May 6 West University Place elections for mayor and city council is at West University Place City Hall, 3800 University Blvd. The polls will be open from 7am-7pm. Simple enough.

But the Harris County authorities set the Houston Independent School District election at four altogether different voting spots, making electoral citizenship a complicated affair.

The HISD issue is an important one – a “recapture” referendum, involving about $100 million in taxpayer money. The Houston Chronicle does a good job of explaining the issue here.

But to actually vote on the “recapture” referendum, you have to switch planes and vote at one of the following locations-

Precinct 15 Residence Inn Marriott, 2939 Westpark (near Buffalo Speedway)

Precinct 87 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

Precinct 133 West U Recreation Center, 4210 Bellaire

Precinct 183 West University Elementary School, 3726 University Blvd.

Precinct 906 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

For early voting locations for the County/HISD election, please visit the Harris County website at www.harrisvotes.com.

There is no change in the polling location for the West University Place election being held on the same day for the election of a mayor and four councilmembers. It remains at city hall, 3800 University Boulevard, for both early and election day voting.

Please contact City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813 should you have any questions or require additional information.