7th Annual West U Halloween Dash will be on October 28

October 4, 2017

The 7th Annual West U Halloween Dash 5k and Kids’ Fun Run will be on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 AM.

Register now at http://www.westutx.gov/funrun. Proceeds benefit the West University Parks and Recreation Department, along with a donation to West U first responders will be made for the purchase of equipment.

The 5K race consists of a competitive, chip-timed race through the tree-lined streets of West University Place. The Kids’ Fun Run is a 1 mile, non-timed run/walk. All Fun Run finishers will receive a medal.

While costumes are optional – they have traditionally been a big part of the “fun” in the fun run. Judges will award prizes for Best Female, Best Male, Best Couple and Best Child. In addition, prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers in the following age groups: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.