5pm Friday deadline to run for West U city council

The scuttlebutt….

Eleven people have picked up election packages to run for the four open city council seats. Five people have filed the paperwork to be placed on the May 6 ballot.

Two people have picked up election packages to run for mayor, only current mayor, Susan Sample has actually filed the necessary paperwork to have their name placed on the May 6. ballot.

The facts…

The City of West University Place holds its general elections to choose a mayor and four councilmembers in May of odd-numbered years. The next general election in West U will be held on Saturday, May 6 with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The filing deadline is Feb. 17.

A qualified resident who desires to become a candidate for city office must file with the city secretary a signed, sworn application for his or her name to appear on the ballot along with a petition signed by at least 25 qualified voters recommending the candidate.To qualify to be a candidate to serve as the mayor or a council member, a person must be: (1) at least 21 years of age, (2) be a resident of and have resided in the city for at least 12 months immediately preceding the election, and (3) and be qualified to vote in the city.

