One last pick-up for storm junk

September 22, 2017

One last sweep for all storm-related stuff will start on Monday, September 25. The items must be placed at the curb by 7:00 AM on Monday, September 25. The sweep may take a week or more, but they will only pass your house once.

Here are the rules:

  • All debris is to be placed curbside within the right-of-way, which is between the property line and the street.
  • Any debris placed on private property will not be picked up. Please keep the roadway and sidewalks as clear as possible.
  • Do not mix storm-related debris with household garbage, recycling or yard waste. Please keep them separated.
  • Do not park vehicles in front of debris piles and/or avoid parking in the street on dead-end streets during collection.
  • All construction and demolition debris should be placed separately from your regular household trash.
  • Construction and demolition debris – wood, metal, drywall, shingles, as well as building contents and personal property – furnishings, clothing, etc.

For more information, please visit www.westutx.gov/stormdebris

For more questions or concerns, please contact the General Services Superintendent Gerardo Barrera at (713) 662-5845 or email gbarrera@westutx.gov

