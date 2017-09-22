One last pick-up for storm junk

September 22, 2017

One last sweep for all storm-related stuff will start on Monday, September 25. The items must be placed at the curb by 7:00 AM on Monday, September 25. The sweep may take a week or more, but they will only pass your house once.

Here are the rules:

All debris is to be placed curbside within the right-of-way, which is between the property line and the street.

Any debris placed on private property will not be picked up. Please keep the roadway and sidewalks as clear as possible.

Do not mix storm-related debris with household garbage, recycling or yard waste. Please keep them separated.

Do not park vehicles in front of debris piles and/or avoid parking in the street on dead-end streets during collection.

All construction and demolition debris should be placed separately from your regular household trash.

Construction and demolition debris – wood, metal, drywall, shingles, as well as building contents and personal property – furnishings, clothing, etc.

For more information, please visit www.westutx.gov/stormdebris

For more questions or concerns, please contact the General Services Superintendent Gerardo Barrera at (713) 662-5845 or email gbarrera@westutx.gov