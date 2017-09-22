One last pick-up for storm junk
One last sweep for all storm-related stuff will start on Monday, September 25. The items must be placed at the curb by 7:00 AM on Monday, September 25. The sweep may take a week or more, but they will only pass your house once.
Here are the rules:
- All debris is to be placed curbside within the right-of-way, which is between the property line and the street.
- Any debris placed on private property will not be picked up. Please keep the roadway and sidewalks as clear as possible.
- Do not mix storm-related debris with household garbage, recycling or yard waste. Please keep them separated.
- Do not park vehicles in front of debris piles and/or avoid parking in the street on dead-end streets during collection.
- All construction and demolition debris should be placed separately from your regular household trash.
- Construction and demolition debris – wood, metal, drywall, shingles, as well as building contents and personal property – furnishings, clothing, etc.
For more information, please visit www.westutx.gov/stormdebris
For more questions or concerns, please contact the General Services Superintendent Gerardo Barrera at (713) 662-5845 or email gbarrera@westutx.gov